Prime Minister Robert Abela has vowed "no mercy" for anyone whose shortcomings led to thieves stealing over 100kg of cannabis from an army barracks last month.

Abela said he was “concerned” that soldiers who were on duty at Safi barracks at the time have refused to testify in court against the alleged thieves.

“Of course, I am concerned [preokkupat], and that’s why the army needs to begin if it hasn’t already, its disciplinary procedures that can lead to dismissal,” Abela said when asked if he was worried about the soldiers refusing to testify.

The prime minister said he is "assuming" that the AFM has already begun its procedures.

On Monday, four soldiers, including a major, who were on duty during last month’s drug heist from an AFM barracks refused to testify in court.

No reason was given to the court.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The Armed Forces of Malta soldiers were called to testify during court proceedings against the six people accused of stealing 132 kg of cannabis resin from an AFM-controlled site in Safi.

Sean Attard from Żebbuġ, Carlos Pace from Marsa, Yousef Essesi from St Paul’s Bay, Cleaven Pace from Marsa, Liam Stewart from Pietà, and Christa Gauci have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Abela: 'No mercy for those who fell short'

Abela said he cannot pass judgment on individuals, so as not to prejudice proceedings.

“But common sense tells you that there have been shortcomings. From what is public knowledge till now, it seems that there have been shortcomings, and not small shortcomings,” he said.

“Whoever fell short should pay for their shortcomings. There is no mercy for those who fell short, let me be clear,” he said.

“What happened is not acceptable".

Abela was speaking soon after he announced that the inquiry into the Armed Forces of Malta and its responsibility in a cannabis heist from one of its barracks is to be published later on Tuesday.

The inquiry was initially given three weeks to wrap up its work, but that period was extended by an additional few days at the judge’s request.