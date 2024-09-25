The disgraceful assault on two police officers in Ħamrun on Saturday night is disturbing on many levels. A group of individuals emerged from a nearby establishment and assaulted the police, leaving them both hospitalised. The trigger was not some major crime. The police had simply issued a ticket for an illegally parked vehicle!

The fact that a minor infringement like a parking violation could escalate into physical violence against the police themselves raises profound concerns about the blatant disrespect for law and order in Malta. What happened on Saturday is not just an isolated outburst of aggression but a symptom of a deeper malaise in our society that needs to be addressed.

The issue transcends the parking violation; it is about the disturbing sense of entitlement and impunity that has seeped into sections of our society. It reflects the growing anti-social behaviour that appears to worsen yearly. It confirmed that we have too many people thinking they can always get away with it because they have the money or the connections (or both).

The condemnations were unanimous.

Outgoing Labour MP Randolph Debattista said: “The root cause is simple: a lack of respect. And without respect, nothing else matters.”

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said: “Solidarity is not enough. We must build a system where people understand their place in society.”

Both comments strike at the heart of the issue: some individuals and groups in Malta have developed a distorted sense of privilege, believing they can operate outside the law without consequence. This mindset manifests itself in daily life – from something as trivial as illegal parking to hard crime.

It is no secret that we are becoming a less patient and more aggressive society. Whether it’s in the streets, on social media, or in our daily interactions, there is a growing willingness to argue, and even physically confront at the smallest provocation. Stress, frustration and anger may be by-products of modern life but they should never be excuses for lawlessness.

Whether through a lack of basic education or because they feel (politically) empowered, we continue seeing individuals who have developed a disdain for the law, believing they are untouchable.

This is not just about arrogance; it is a reflection of a system that, in some cases, has failed to hold such people accountable.

The examples are endless: why should we continue see patrons smoke inside certain establishments, in full breach of the law? Why would bar and restaurant owners keep blasting loud music/occupy public pavements unless they knew they will get away with it? How many times do we see law enforcement officers turn a blind eye to the litany of breaches on our streets?

The perception, rightly or wrongly, is that people can get away with these infractions because of their connections, or because the police are too under-resourced, ill-equipped, or inadequately trained to intervene. The perception is that money can give you a carte blanche to act with impunity. This sentiment, whether based on fact or fiction, is extremely dangerous.

What happened in Ħamrun last Saturday crossed a clear red line: it undermines the authority of our institutions and creates a feeling of lawlessness.

We all must act now. We need to stand up to the bullies and call out hate and aggression before this culture of impunity takes even deeper root.

Showing a semblance of respect towards each other can be a good starting point.

While public outrage over the attack is palpable, it reflects a deeper issue: Malta has a growing problem with managing its collective anger. And that’s a troubling reality we cannot ignore.