Updated 9.10am with details

Four men and a woman are under arrest after police officers were assaulted when they issued a ticket for an illegally parked car in Ħamrun.

Police officers are assaulted in Hamrun.

The police said a number of people came out of a catering establishment when the officers issued the parking ticket. The officers were forced to use pepper spray when their orders were ignored and they were assaulted.

One officer was seriously injured and the other suffered slight injuries. Both were hospitalised.

The situation was brought under control when reinforcements arrived.

The arrested people are a woman aged 42, and four men aged 46, 44, 33 and 23. Two of them were arrested at their homes after fleeing the scene.

They are due to be taken to court later on Sunday.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri condemned the incident.

"There is a need for greater respect for the forces of law and order and each other. This also needs to be reflected in decisions by the courts," he said in a Facebook post.

The fight in Hamrun late on Saturday.

Darren Carabott, the shadow minister for home affairs also condemned the attack.

He said he also condemned a lack of resources which would have enabled the police to respond faster to what had taken place.

This, he said was a black day for law and order in the country.

The Malta Police Union expressed its solidarity with the officers involved and wished them a full and speedy recovery.

It said it expects an appropriate punishment by the law courts and said it will maintain its fight for stricter sentences against those who assault police officers.