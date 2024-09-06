Like many other countries, Malta is currently grappling with a pressing issue that transcends the usual challenges associated with the digital age. The surge of cybercrime, particularly on widely used platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, has exposed the vulnerability of many users, including tech-savvy individuals.

These incidents are not isolated but part of a larger, more dangerous trend that is fast eroding the trust at the foundation of our digital communications. Whether we like it or not, a service many of us believed to be secure is no longer safe.

Over the past year, we have seen a rapid increase in citizens who have fallen victim to different types of scams.

The latest scam which has gone viral on WhatsApp in Malta typically begins with a message from a trusted contact requesting a six-digit verification code, underlining that a reply was urgent.

What seems like a minor, routine request can lead to a significant breach of personal security, as the scammer takes control of the victim’s WhatsApp account. Despite repeated warnings from the police and the implementation of security features like two-step verification, these attacks persist, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of preventative measures.

The repercussions of these scams extend beyond the inconvenience of losing access to an account. When platforms like WhatsApp, which are crucial for communication, are compromised, our trust in our digital infrastructure is severely shaken. This loss of trust is not just a technical problem but a social one, potentially disrupting every aspect of our lives.

The stakes are exceptionally high in countries like Malta, where digital platform usage is widespread. Statistics show the Maltese are among the highest users of social media platforms, making us attractive targets for cybercriminals.

The recent wave of fake adverts circulating on Facebook clearly shows the level of sophistication these criminals have reached. Among them, scams falsely claim to sell electronic devices at highly discounted rates, tricking hundreds of users into sharing their credit card details down the line.

The increasing use of artificial intelligence makes this threat even more alarming. In a recent incident, a finance worker at a Hong Kong multinational was tricked into transferring $25 million to cybercriminals. The scammers organised a video call and used deepfake technology to impersonate the company’s chief financial officer, convincing the worker to transfer the money.

This incident stresses how traditional protection methods are becoming less effective, and the risks are significantly higher when AI is involved.

A comprehensive approach is necessary to battle this growing threat. We all need to follow some fundamental steps, like verifying URL, being sceptical of unsolicited mail and using strong, unique passwords.

Public education must evolve to address the new complexities introduced by AI-driven scams, ensuring users are aware of the risks and equipped to protect themselves. Technology companies must proactively use AI to anticipate and counteract emerging threats. Authorities, too, must continue to monitor and adapt their strategies, ensuring they remain one step ahead of the criminals.

Media organisations must keep alerting the public about the latest scams and how to use technology to counteract the danger.

The rise of digital scams should remind us that our digital environment is becoming increasingly hostile. The battle against cybercrime is not just technical.

The digital world has flourished but so have the avenues for scammers to flourish. If technology is going to be part of our lives, then we need to constantly keep vigilance, read about the latest threats and fight back before the scammers get access to your bank account or private lives.

Always remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.