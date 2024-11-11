The opening of the Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS) is a remarkable achievement.

Set against the 17th-century backdrop of Floriana’s Ospizio, MICAS has not only completely re-imagined and repurposed a once-derelict area but has done so in stunning architectural style.

Credit is due to those who conceived and executed this ambitious €30 million project. It is quite possibly the Labour government’s finest architectural legacy since 2013. However, beyond its aesthetic appeal, MICAS should have a much deeper significance for the cultural, educational and social landscape of Malta.

Artistic director Edith Devaney believes MICAS will change the way the country is perceived while providing new opportunities for local artists.

In the words of Prime Minister Robert Abela during the inauguration, “Malta should be the natural home of artists”.

Indeed, it should be. But we can only hope that the many disillusioned artists who have felt elbowed out of the system over the years will finally be welcomed.

Malta prides itself on having a fine crop of Maltese and Malta-based artists. However, many still face obstacles in their path, which make it difficult to access exhibition opportunities or funding. Their frustration is compounded when they see Labour acolytes being handed top jobs in the arts sector, despite their lack of relevant experience or qualifications.

MICAS will need to tread carefully to balance the inclusion of local and international artists’ work and ensure Malta-based artists are fairly represented. Let’s hope Malta’s artists do not end up perpetually bundled into group shows or relegated to the ‘community programme’.

It also needs to ensure transparency, from awarding projects to the acquisition of expensive artworks. We hope the new space emphasises merit and creative vision over connections or political affiliations.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said: “I have always maintained that nothing beats culture and the arts to strengthen a country’s sustainability.” He is right.

The tourism industry has recently adopted the strategy of attracting what it refers to as ‘high value’ visitors. If the government really wants to draw high spenders to Malta, it should facilitate high-value cultural events, rather than focusing on drawing in expensive retail brands.

In a world where art and architecture are arguably the biggest tourist attractions in the world (from the Louvre to the Guggenheim), MICAS could help get Malta onto the cultural tourist’s itinerary and make it a relevant, stimulating and dynamic destination for art lovers.

MICAS has another role. Unlike traditional museums, contemporary art galleries have a duty to provide a showcase for current themes such as social justice, migration, environmental degradation and identity.

Museums should inspire students, emerging artists and anyone interested in creativity. They should be a hotbed to nurture critical thinking and self-expression, qualities that transcend art and benefit society as a whole.

But we have seen too many cultural spaces in Malta initially intended as educational or artistic initiatives become venues for purely commercial entertainment or even partisan events, especially when foot traffic did not meet expectations.

MICAS must respect the past but be open to forward-looking, progressive ideas. Its success hinges on its dedication to artistic integrity, rather than commercial gain. We hope to see a comprehensive plan to invest in art, artists and education rather than merely splurging on expensive artworks with questionable price tags.

We sincerely hope that, with its blend of old and new, with its rich art and history, MICAS gives a much-needed artistic and educational boost to this country. But it should start by opening channels of communication with what will be its lifeblood: the art community on its doorstep.