Clifton Grima is against the idea of extending school hours, saying children's well-being should take priority when making decisions about the education system.

The Education Minister spoke out on the matter after Labour backbencher Edward Zammit Lewis said he was in favour of extending school hours to better align with standard work schedules.

In comments to Times of Malta, Grima said: "The education system should revolve around children's well-being. If we prioritise other things we would be making a mistake."

He said the family plays a crucial role in a child's development, adding that children should be able to spend quality time at home.

"Let's avoid situations where children only go home to sleep," the minister said.

On Wednesday, PL MP Zammit Lewis said he supported a proposal to extend school hours made in a recent National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) study.

"The time our children spend in our schools needs to be extended in a way that reflects how society has changed. Women have entered the workforce with strength and are pursuing their aspirations," Zammit Lewis said.

On social media, many parents said they were against extending school hours, suggesting that work schedules should be adjusted to fit school hours instead.

They argued that the focus should be on introducing more family-friendly measures, such as flexible working arrangements, the ability to work from home, urgent leave for sick children, or reduced-hours contracts. All were highlighted in the NCPE report as well.

Some parents supported the proposal, provided it included extracurricular activities and eliminated homework.

“As long as they come home without homework, the time at home would just be quality time,” one parent said.