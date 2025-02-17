The education ministry has moved to quash a claim that a man carrying a weapon attempted to force his way into a primary school in Luqa.

Rumours circulated on social media on Monday morning that a man brandishing some kind of weapon had been arrested by police outside St Ignatius school.

However, the ministry said that while there was a disturbance near the school, the claim that someone tried to enter was false.

"The ministry is informed that despite the incident occurring in a road adjacent to the school, this is in no way related to the school community," a ministry spokesperson said.

Police sources confirmed that a man who appeared to be suffering from mental health issues had been held for questioning and subsequent treatment.

Representatives from two teachers' unions also said they were not informed that anyone had tried to force their way into the school.

The school administration was unavailable for comment.