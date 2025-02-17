Carlin Baldacchino on Monday admitted to attempting to rob a mini-market in Birkirkara and threatening the owner with a broken glass bottle.

Sources said that when the owner of the shop resisted, Baldacchino, 27, smashed a glass bottle and began threatening the owner with it.

The Attorney General's lawyers requested a minimum sentence for the accused and a treatment order for his addiction. They did not specify what kind of addiction they were referring to.

The court will decide on a sentence on March 3 - until then, Baldacchino will be held at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.

Inspector Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia, alongside AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti, prosecuted.

Nadia Fiott acted as legal aid for the accused

