Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged his players to focus on themselves in their Premier League survival battle after Everton’s points deduction was reduced on Monday.

The Goodison Park club were docked 10 points for breaches of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) in November, but that punishment has been changed to six points on appeal.

Everton face another possible points deduction after being charged in January with breaching rules for a second time, relating to the three-year assessment period running up until the end of last season.

Nottingham Forest, now one place above the drop zone, have also admitted to breaches of financial rules.

Third bottom Luton are four points from safety, with Everton leapfrogging Forest and Brentford up to 15th as a result of the appeal.

