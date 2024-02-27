Drama was on the cards last weekend as teams battled it out in the BOV Men’s Division One knockout quarterfinals.

With Starlites JSD awarded a bye when the draws were held back in January, Hibernians progressed over Valletta Fighters, SiGMA Depiro shut out Athleta, and Mellieha Libertas cruised past Luxol.

Hibernians Mason Hix hit the day's opening basket with the first shot of the game with Keith Charleston responding with a contested layup after a fastbreak. A couple of minutes later, Anton Axiaq gave Hibernians the lead before making it a three-point advantage midway through the first quarter.

The Paolites were the more dominant side but efforts from Neil Cassar, Desean Mattox, and Andy Attard pushed Valletta not only to equalise, but eventually go ahead through another Charleston layup.

It was a hotter second quarter as both sides showed off their knock-out mentality ahead of halftime. Billy Joel Zammit came off the bench to open the second quarter scoring with a three-pointer before Paul Zammit added another as Hibs levelled the game after a minute and a half of play.

