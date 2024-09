A 27-year-old man was grievously injured on Saturday after a traffic collision in Gżira.

Police said that the man, a Birkirkara resident, was driving an e-kick scooter down Rue D'Argens at around 10.40 am when he collided with a Nissan March being driven by a 68-year-old man from Marsascala.

The 27-year-old was given medical assistance on site and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where his injuries were certified.

A police investigation is still ongoing.