PBS executive chairman Mark Sammut has quit his post, sources close to the government have confirmed. 

The resignation happens amid growing turmoil at the national broadcaster which has seen a series of resignations in the last months. 

Sammut, appointed to the post in March 2021, is believed to have gone on leave some weeks ago, leaving no successor. Attempts to reach him for comment on Saturday were in vain. 

It is unknown whether he was forced out of the post or whether he is entitled to any compensation.

Sources said the search for a substitute has started but the government plans to appoint a chief executive and scrap the role of executive chairman. 

Among a series of disputes at TVM, Sammut is believed to have clashed with former head of news Norma Saliba, leading to her resignation. Saliba is now standing for the post of Labour Party president. 

The Nationalist Party has repeatedly blasted TVM, accusing it of biased reporting.

