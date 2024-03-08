The European Parliament election will soon be upon us and will present us with an opportunity to reflect on and decide the EU’s direction for the coming years, not least in relation to the advancement of women’s rights. It is up to us to shape the future of our Union.

And, as we progress towards gender equality, we must continue addressing persistent disparities and stereotypes to allow women and girls full freedom in their pursuit to reach their full potential. We must also tackle anti-feminist discourse intended to push back against gains made in recent decades and silence women who speak out for equality and justice.

The gender inequalities we witness today concern social expectations around care provision; discrimination in access to employment, goods, and services; and the risk of experiencing violence because we are women. Women have more limited choices in their life path, are over-responsibilised with unpaid care and are underrepresented in political and leadership roles. This is not only a loss for women. It is a loss for our societies and our Union as a whole.

Data shows that, in Malta, we must do more to ensure that women are free to enter and succeed in public life.

This is why the implementation of gender targets for our parliamentary electoral process was so necessary and why we must continue to work to address barriers blocking women from entering public office and taking on leadership positions.

Yet, equality is not merely about meeting key indicators. Instead, it must address all aspects of life and address the way our societies allocate duties and expectations to bring about change.

It’s about creating environments where women and girls in all their diversity are supported to grow and excel.

Freedom from violence is paramount and, therefore, we elevated the safety of women and girls as a priority. This is why, as I did previously as a minister, during my term as commissioner, I have given this area significant attention, through the ratification of the Istanbul Convention and the presentation of recently-agreed dedicated legislation. For the first time, women across Europe, regardless of background, origin, or residence, will benefit from the shared minimum standards.

In the EU, 7.7 million qualified and trained women want to be in the labour market but, because of care responsibilities, are unable to do so - Helena Dalli

The new directive will require member states to ensure safe, gender-sensitive and easier reporting of crimes of violence against women and domestic violence. It will also set standards for the prevention of violence through education and awareness-raising; the provision of protection and support for survivors; a mandate for the establishment of essential services; and the prosecution of perpetrators. This law will criminalise female genital mutilation, forced marriage and cyberviolence, such as deepfakes and online stalking, as stand-alone crimes.

Across the EU, women are still predominantly engaged in unpaid care and domestic responsibilities. 7.7 million qualified and trained women want to be in the labour market but, because of care responsibilities, are unable to do so. What a waste of talent and of investment in education and training.

Women’s economic activity and independence rely on the structures available to combine our professional responsibilities and personal choices.

In this regard we promoted greater work-life balance for parents and caregivers ensuring 10 days paid paternity leave and two months non-transferable parental leave and we improved available, accessible and affordable quality childcare.

Furthermore, we adopted several initiatives to enhance women’s economic empowerment and the possibility to thrive and contribute to the economy equally. For instance, the introduction of new rules on pay transparency aim to translate the principle of equal pay for work of equal value into reality. By 2026, the impact of our new rules on gender balance on company boards should give sought-after visibility to the underrepresented sex.

For all this to materialise, I call on us all to take the opportunity of this year’s International Women’s Day to reinforce our dedication to a future where gender equality is embedded in the very fabric of our societies. All have a role to play, and everyone’s contribution is necessary to build equitable communities and workplaces.

Women’s purpose in life is not to permanently struggle for equality but to have the freedom to be.

Helena Dalli is European Commissioner for Equality.