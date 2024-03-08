Obituary

DEPASQUALE. On Thursday, March 7, GEORGE, aged 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Doreen, née Ebejer, his precious children, Karl and his wife Nikki, Sandra and her husband Malcolm West, his adoring grandchildren Matthew, Julian, Sam, Michael and Lisa, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, his many nephews and nieces and friends. For those who wish to attend, the funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, tomorrow, Saturday, March 9, at 10am, followed by a private family burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. We wish to thank all the family members and numerous friends for their unwavering support shown throughout this difficult period. The family would like to thank the Palliative Care team at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta.

Requiem Mass

Today being the first anniversary of the passing of GEORGE CAMILLERI (ex-Central Bank), Mass to commemorate his life will be celebrated at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. All are invited. Please remember him in your prayers.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of DORIS, a most beloved mother and grandmother, on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children Kathryn and John and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Cherished memories of our beloved grandfather Maestro FERDINANDO CAMILLERI and brother ALDO CAMILLERI, B.Pharm., LP, on their anniversary. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

CRITIEN. Cherished and unfading memories of PETER GODFREY on the second anniversary of his passing. Gone from my life, but never absent from my heart. Myra.

FRENDO JONES. In loving and unfading memory of LIZ, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – ANOUSCKA. Always in our hearts and prayers especially on this 18th anniversary of her death aged 27. We may hide our tears when we remember you but the pain in our hearts is still the same. Her family in England and relatives in Malta.

RIPARD – CHRISTOPHER (Kit). In loving memory of our dear father on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael and Paul and their respective families and partners. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam VICTOR AQUILINA (Former Golden Harvest director) on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Stella and son Mark, his brothers and sisters Joe, Doris, Mary and Carmen, relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts and prayers

Treasured and unfading memories of our most precious and beloved ELIZABETH CURMI 09.03.2023 especially tomorrow, being the first anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever loved by her husband Neville, children Theresa and John, Anna and Edward, David and Jelena and Lexi, together with her grandchildren Michael, Benji, Sara, Sasha, Milly and Alex. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow Saturday 9th March at 6.30pmat Kristu Rxoxt Parish Church, Pembroke. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of LIZ FRENDO JONES on the 19th anniversary of her demise. So fondly loved and sadly missed by her husband Noel, her children Alan and Michela, Edward and Lisa, Joanna and grandchildren Bettina, Mark, Emma, Peter, Kay and Jacques. 19 years have gone by since the Lord called you to His glory. Your memories will never fade. We miss you dearly. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.