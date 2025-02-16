Malta has long been defined by its bilingual heritage, with both Maltese and English being official languages.

Most Maltese people organically switch between the two languages, often using them simultaneously and interchangeably in their daily lives. However, recent demographic shifts due to increasing migration trends are transforming Malta from a bilingual to a multilingual society.

This evolution is mirrored in our schools, where linguistic and cultural diversity is rapidly on the rise.

A study delving into this phenomenon was recently conducted by the present author and published in the EuroAmerican Journal of Applied Linguistics and Languages.

The research focuses on how 145 Maltese primary state-school educators perceive and adapt to the growing linguistic and cultural diversity in their classrooms. It also investigates the pedagogical shifts and training required to address the challenges and opportunities presented by this evolving multi-lingual landscape.

The main findings indicate that the majority of educators acknowledge that multilingual classrooms are enriching; however, they also express concerns related to the challenges posed by linguistic diversity.

Educators highlight the benefits of a multilingual learning environment; nonetheless, they also voice apprehensions related to difficulties in communication and the instructional changes necessary to effectively address varied language requirements.

Maltese educators perceive the use of flexible language as an integral part of their everyday communication and a way to connect with all their students; however, they remain unsure about the advantages of these practices and how to employ them strategically within a structured framework.

Educators are implementing inclusive teaching practices, such as differentiated instruction tailored to individual student needs and the integration of heritage languages into the curriculum. These efforts aim to accommodate growing diversity and provide an equitable, socially just education for all students, regardless of their cultural or linguistic backgrounds.

Despite the adoption of new teaching methods and the incorporation of fluid language practices, such as code-switching, translanguaging and translation, the study is indicative of a significant gap in formal training in this area.

Many educators feel ill-equipped to mitigate the complexities of a multilingual classroom due to a lack of professional development initiatives focusing on language heterogeneity. This highlights the need for comprehensive training programmes at both initial teacher education and professional development levels, to equip educators with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively teach in culturally and linguistically diverse settings.

Educators in Malta often grapple with an ‘us versus them’ mentality when it comes to migrant students, reflecting broader societal attitudes. This mindset can manifest in subtle biases or lowered expectations for migrant students, perpetuating a sense of division within the classroom. To address this, there is need for professional development initiatives that challenge these biases and promote inclusive learning environments.

By dismantling this polarised dichotomy, Maltese schools can become spaces where all students – irrespective of their backgrounds – feel valued, supported and empowered to succeed. Moreover, it is crucial to educate and raise awareness among the wider population about the importance of diversity and inclusion.

The development of nationwide educational programmes and initiatives aimed at fostering awareness about diversity and inclusion at a societal level can help combat xenophobia, racism and prejudice, ultimately fostering a more cohesive and inclusive community.

Furthermore, while there are already educational policies in place that support multilingualism in schools, there is need to further develop and expand these frameworks. Curricula should also be adapted to reflect the multicultural and multilingual realities of today’s classrooms, which would in turn make learning more relevant and engaging for students.

In conclusion, Malta’s education system requires a transformative shift to meet the requirements of an evolving society marked by cultural and linguistic diversity. Embracing multilingualism in classrooms not only addresses the immediate needs of students, but also contributes towards creating a society that values and celebrates its expanding multicultural and linguistic landscape, while preparing our children for a globalised world.

By harnessing the benefits, acknowledging the challenges and proactively implementing supportive measures, Malta can turn its linguistic diversity into a powerful educational asset.

This study serves as a call to action for policymakers, educators and stakeholders to collaborate in creating an inclusive and effective learning environment for all.

The full study is available at this link.

Michelle Panzavecchia is a senior lecturer at the Institute for Education and a visiting senior lecturer at the University of Malta.