Obituaries

DEPASQUALE. On February 13, EDWARD, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Sasha and Colette and their mother Susan; his son-in-law Emmanuel and grandson Albie; his sisters Myriam, Eve, Josephine and Antoinette, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 17, at 9am, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On February 14, John, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son James and his wife Francesca, his grandson George, Yvonne, his sister Mariella and her husband Raymond Vassallo, his nephews Simon and David, his niece Kristelle, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 22, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On February 14, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MARY of Valletta, residing in Sliema, widow of Saviour, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Josette, her son Simon and his wife Stefania, her grandsons Mark and his wife Lara, Matthew and his fiancée Karla, her sister Margaret, her brothers Frank and Alfred, her in-laws Mary and Alfred Vella, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 17, at 10am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – YVONNE, née Pace. 31 years on, sadly missed, forever in our hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard, her children Annick, Elaine and Edward and their families, other relatives and friends.

BORG – ROBERT (Robbie) of Floriana. In treasured memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Remembered with unfading love and gratitude by his son George, Antoinette and family.

CARUANA COLOMBO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Father Adrian and Anna.

FRIGGIERI – DONALD. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Wilma and sons Karl and Robert, on the third anniversary of his demise.

GOLLCHER – Comm. JAMES G. GOLLCHER. Today being the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and always remembered with much love, pride and gratitude. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In loving memory of JAMES on the 11th anniversary of his death. Remembered with much affection, his brother-in-law Tony and family.

PALMIER CECY. In loving memory of EMMANUELE on the 60th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Rest in peace.

PORTANIER – RUPERT. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Johanna, daughter Rachel and husband Karl, his son Michael and wife Elaine, grandchildren Francesca, Bettina, Benjamin and Elizabeth, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CAROLINE. In loving memory of our dearest sister, today her ninth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Nicholas, Stephen and their families.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of LUCIENNE, today being the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Today’s 10.30am Mass being said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

MARIANNE (11.2.2003) and JOHN BUSUTTIL (20.2.2003) In loving memory of my dear parents on the 22nd anniversary of their demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by their only daughter Moira, grandchildren Anthony, Janika and Keith and their respective families. Merciful Lord, grant them eternal rest

In loving memory of MARK LAPIRA February 17, 2009 Language does not yet have a word strong enough to describe the excruciating pain of losing someone you love. Your loving wife, Annalise

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.