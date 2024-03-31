The number of people suffering from dementia-related illnesses has been increasing across Europe, including Malta, as our societies continue to age. Dementia is a debilitating condition that affects individuals of all ages, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds. In Europe, more than 10 million people currently live with dementia, and this number is expected to double by 2050 unless significant interventions are adopted. In Malta, data tabled in Parliament showed that dementia was the fourth cause of death for 352 people (8.4%) in 2022. Moreover, the total number of people with dementia is set to increase from 6,552 in 2018 to 14,117 by 2050. This trend is alarming and poses a significant public health challenge.

These statistics shed light on the enormity of our challenge and emphasize the significance of collective action to address this issue.

It is essential to understand the economic implications of dementia, including the costs of healthcare and lost productivity. However, it’s equally important to acknowledge the emotional toll that dementia takes on individuals and their loved ones. Families must navigate a challenging and often isolating terrain filled with uncertainty and grief. Dementia, seen through this lens, is more than just a collection of statistics or a medical diagnosis; it represents a deeply personal and emotional struggle for individuals and their families. The cognitive decline, memory loss, and loss of self that accompany dementia can have a devastating impact on a person’s sense of identity and relationships with others.

Despite the many challenges of dementia, there is a glimmer of hope in the form of empathy. Empathy involves understanding and sharing the emotions of others, seeing the world from their perspective, and stepping into their shoes. For those living with dementia, empathy is not just a desirable trait but a lifeline, providing validation and connection in a reality that can feel disjointed and confusing. By cultivating empathy in our communities, we can build a culture of compassion and support for individuals with dementia, affirming their inherent worth and humanity.

Advocacy and awareness-raising play a crucial role in the fight against dementia. To combat the myths and stigma surrounding dementia, we need to have education campaigns, media outreach and grassroots initiatives. By sharing personal stories and uplifting the voices of those affected, we can humanise dementia, transforming it from a remote concern to a shared responsibility that demands our attention and action.

The key to our efforts is recognising individuals with dementia as full members of our society, deserving of dignity, respect, and inclusion. Unfortunately, the conversation surrounding dementia often focuses on loss and decline, which overshadows the resilience and agency of those living with the condition. As advocates, caregivers, and policymakers, we must challenge this narrative by promoting a rights-based approach that empowers individuals with dementia to live fulfilling and meaningful lives.

Inclusive policies and supportive environments are necessary to enable people with dementia to participate fully in society. Creating a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals with dementia involves a multifaceted approach, encompassing policies, initiatives, and practices that address their unique needs and challenges. Here are some specific examples of how to create a more dementia-friendly society:

- Accessible transportation services: Make sure public transportation systems suit individuals with dementia. This can be achieved by providing clear signage, designated seating areas, and training staff in dementia awareness and support techniques.

- Dementia-friendly housing options: Encourage the development of housing options that cater to the specific needs of individuals with dementia. This can include assisted living facilities with dementia-specific care units or modifications to existing homes to improve safety and accessibility.

- Employment support programs: Establish programs that provide training and support for individuals with dementia who want to remain in or re-enter the workforce. This can be achieved by offering flexible work arrangements, job coaching, and assistance in navigating workplace challenges related to cognitive impairment.

- Support for caregivers: Implement policies and programs to support caregivers of individuals with dementia. This can include respite care services, counselling and support groups, and financial assistance programs to alleviate caregiving-related burdens.

By implementing these policies and initiatives, communities can create environments that foster dignity, respect, and meaningful participation for individuals living with dementia while also providing support for their caregivers and families.

This is the tangible work we shall seek to achieve through the National Dementia Strategy for the next seven years, launched last month by the recently established Dementia Care Department within the Offices of Active Ageing and Community Care.

The increase in dementia cases across Europe reminds us of the importance of cultivating empathy for those living with this condition. By treating them as valuable members of our society, we can create an inclusive and supportive environment that allows them to live with purpose and dignity while affirming their humanity. Let us stand together in solidarity with those impacted by dementia and work towards a future where everyone can age with grace and dignity.

Dr Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing