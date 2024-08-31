A stream of witnesses made their way to the Sliema police station on Rudolph Street on Saturday morning to testify as part of a magisterial inquiry into the death of Stephen Mangion.

It is also understood that CCTV footage from the Floriana Health Centre and the Mater Dei emergency room were also deposited with the inquiry led by Magistrate Joe Mifsud.

According to early reports, Mangion was asked to go to Mater Dei's emergency unit with his private car after seeking assistance at the Floriana health centre.

But sources privy to the investigation told Times of Malta that CCTV footage from the area clearly shows that Mangion was driven from the Floriana Health Centre to Mater Dei by a friend.

Mangion died on Wednesday night at Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency waiting room after complaining of chest pains. He was waiting to be seen by medical staff.

His funeral took place on Saturday morning at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta.

Among the witnesses heard were the medical and forensic experts, police officers conducting the investigations, doctors and health workers on duty, 112 operators, and ambulance staff.

Was claim posted by fake Facebook profile?

Mangion's death prompted outrage on social media following claims that he was made to wait at Mater Dei after complaining of chest pains.

At least one of those claims is now under scrutiny.

On Facebook group Il-Kotra, a profile named Manuel Debono claimed to have witnessed Mangion entering the emergency department, approaching reception and complaining of chest pains, but being told to wait.

“He walked out, fell to the ground and died in the waiting area... it was then that they ran up to him and took him inside, but he died!”, the man exclaimed.”

Times of Malta was unable to trace Debono's profile and sources close to the inquiry say they believe the Facebook profile has been deleted.

Investigators believe that the message may have been posted from a fake profile and the police's cybercrime unit has been asked to look into profiles like Debono's.

Cybercrime officers are looking into posts by 'fake' social media profiles. Photo: Facebook

The circumstances leading to Mangion’s death became a matter of national controversy, with former PN MP Jason Azzopardi and Opposition spokesperson Adrian Delia both linking the death to the decay of Malta's healthcare systems.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela replied by saying that the government is working to address staff shortages in the emergency department.

Abela also announced the setting up of an independent inquiry the findings of which will be published.