Bank of Valletta demonstrated its commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive work environment for its people by hosting its largest trivia event to date, held in Birzebbuga. Organised by the bank’s Sports & Social Club, the quiz night saw 310 employees participate in a lively competition designed to test their knowledge, creativity, and teamwork.

The atmosphere was electric from the start, with employees from across the organisation, coming together to compete in good spirits. Teams, creatively named and often dressed in themed costumes, brought an infectious energy to the event. This creativity and enthusiasm underscore the collaborative culture that sets Bank of Valletta apart as an employer of choice in Malta. This event offered a perfect opportunity for employees to relax, mingle, and strengthen the bonds formed during their day-to-day interactions.

The event was coordinated by the bank’s Sports and Social Club in collaboration with the Outdoor Living Crew. The quiz featured trivia categories that spanned Emojis, Netflix Series, Weird Sports, World Politics, and, of course, the Bank’s history. These diverse categories ensured there was something for everyone, encouraging broad participation and enjoyment. After several intense and exciting rounds, three teams emerged victorious. The winners were Debugging Dreams Team composed of employees from the Bank’s IT function, Wenara Wizards featuring employees from the bank’s Customer Review Team took the second spot, while the BOVshells representing the bank’s Asset Management function placed third.

Kenneth Farrugia, the bank’s CEO, also attended the event.

Addressing the attendees, Kenneth Farrugia, the bank’s CEO, expressed deep satisfaction with the turnout and engagement. He emphasized the importance that such events have in reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to being an exemplary employer of choice. “The turnout and enthusiasm we witnessed tonight are a testament to the vibrant and diverse community we have here at Bank of Valetta,” said Kenneth Farrugia. “Events like these highlight our dedication to fostering a workplace where creativity, teamwork, and personal connections are valued, celebrated and rewarded.”

Ernest Agius, the bank’s Chief Operations Officer and president of the Organising Committee also took the opportunity to thank the committee members for their exceptional efforts in organising the event. He reiterated the Bank’s commitment to investing in activities that build a strong sense of community among employees, creating opportunities to thrive both personally and professionally.

“At Bank of Valletta, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. Investing in the well-being of employees and fostering a collaborative culture is central to our mission. The event held today gives me immense satisfaction and the exceptional response fills us with energy to continue organising such engaging events.”