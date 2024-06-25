More than 35,000 fans are expected to watch the British pop icon Ed Sheeran at the Ta’Qali picnic area on Wednesday.

Thousands are expected to fly to Malta for the concert to watch the multi-grammy artist, best known for major hits like Shape of You, and Castle on The Hill, yet there has been backlash over the decision to ban private cars and public transport from entering the Ta’Qali venue, with organisers providing a subsidised €10 return bus service at seven shuttle pick-up points across Malta.

Still not sure how to get to the Ta’ Qali venue?

Here’s a step-by-step guide for how to get to the concert by any means of transport- whether private car, public bus or cycling. The information has been provided by organisers greatt and NnG promotions.

A detailed map of the traffic management for the Ed Sheeran concert. Photo: Greatt

Where is the entrance to the concert?

The main entrance for Standing A, Standing B, Seated X and Seated Z ticket holders is from the MFCC North Gate, by the Ta’Qali outdoor gym.

Is there a different entrance for those with an accessibility ticket?

Yes. Those ticket holders have a separate entrance, which is located on the side facing the National Park and should have received guidance via email.

Specific parking arrangements have been organised for these ticket holders.

On-site officials will assist attendees with reduced mobility for drop-offs and pick-ups close to the entrance. It is important to present your blue badge for drop-offs. Safe pick-up points for after the event are minutes away from the main entrance and attendees are asked to follow guidance from officials on site.

Is there a pick-up/drop-off point for people with limited mobility?

Yes. The pick-up & drop-off point is just outside the main entrance.

It is the same point for fans who will be dropped off/ picked up by private group transport, coaches or cars.

It’s important to note that private vehicles will not be allowed to enter the entrance area.

Private cars

If I want to drive to the concert, how can I enter Ta’Qali?

For those who are brave enough to drive to the venue, it is important to note that several roads will be closed on the day.

This is where the above map comes in handy.

Coming from the direction of Mosta, Triq Buqana will be accessible, and cars can drive into Triq Il-Kbira. From there, they can follow traffic signs to the road leading to the entrance.

The road facing the picnic area will be closed off to traffic and will only be open for pedestrian access.

Cars may exit the area via Triq Buqana.

Triq Hemsija and the side roads leading to Ta’Qali will be closed.

Coming from Attard, drivers can access Triq Durumblat and along Triq San Ġakbu.

Triq Vjal L-Istadium Nazzjonali will also be open to traffic.

Looking at the map, a visual ring road around the venue has been created to ease the flow of traffic.

Can I park my car in Ta’Qali?

Yes, but parking is limited. Parking areas are located next to the dog park, on the side of the main entrance, and along Triq Vjal L-Istadium Nazzjonali.

If fans do plan on travelling by car, organisers encourage carpooling or alternative transportation due to the heavy income and outgoing traffic envisaged in the area.

Shuttle bus service

What if I travel with the shuttle bus service?

The service is on a first-come, first-served basis and a ticket is required.

The shuttle buses will depart from the pick-up points before the event at 5.30 pm and after the event at 11.45 pm and organisers urge fans to be at the pick-up points 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

The shuttle service point is located behind the Millennium Stand.

What if I wish to catch a taxi?

It is going to be a busy night for cab drivers.

All 'Y' plate cans have a designated area at the farmer's market parking.

No other zones will be accepted for cab pick-ups and drop-offs.

Public transport

Can I catch a public bus to the concert?

Yes, but public buses are being diverted away from the concert.

A Malta Public Transport spokesperson previously told Times of Malta: “Due to the traffic management measures in place for the Ed Sheeran concert at Ta’ Qali on June 26, buses are being diverted to pass through the Central Link and stop on bus stops ‘Qali 1’, ‘Qali 2’ and ‘Qali 3’ – about a 30-minute walk.”

Can I cycle to Ta'Qali?

Don’t want to use the shuttle bus and are worried about parking hassle?

Cycling advocacy NGO Rota is organising a bicycle bus from Valletta to the Ta’ Qali concert.

A bicycle bus is when a group of people cycle together and is considered a safer way of experimenting with cycling on busy-traffic congested roads.

The group will be meeting at 5.30 pm near the Triton Fountain and ride through Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Birkirkara, Attard and Ta’ Qali.

Rota has posted the expected times for those who wish to join them at different points.

A return bicycle bus after the concert will also be organised.

'An opportunity for the island to shift its transport mentality'

Social media was flooded with ticketholders expressing their irritation at the traffic situation.

“Jesus it’s going to be a nightmare,” one individual commented on social media.

“I guess it’s a blessing we never win Eurovision.”

Another called out the organisers' decision as “shameful”.

“All about the money in their pocket. Is there anything organised for those who are not able to walk for a long way,” the person asked.

Another furious ticket holder, Angela Rogers, shared her frustrations with Times of Malta, questioning why the public could not park their cars in the numerous parking spots found in Ta’Qali.

Odette Vella, director of Information at the Consumer Office of the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) said it has initiated discussions with organisers regarding the last-minute chances to access arrangements.

Vella was speaking on RTK103 on Wednesday.

Speaking to Times of Malta on Tuesday, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo did not agree with the backlash.

"This could be a chance as a country to make a shift when it comes to our transport," Bartolo said on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo on the traffic management system for Wednesday's concert. Credit: Jonathan Borg

He was speaking after a brief walk-around at the concert site with organisers.

"If everyone complains about traffic, but then expects to arrive at the venue by car, I believe this is a chance how we as a country can work together and everyone is responsible."

He said previous events have had similar traffic management plans.