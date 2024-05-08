Three main employers' bodies have joined their voices to the widespread rebuke of the Prime Minister's repeated criticism of the Vitals inquiry.

Abela has heaped scorn on a magisterial inquiry concerning the Vitals hospitals deal that triggered criminal charges against top political figures, initially claiming the magistrate was purposely delaying the conclusions.

Once concluded, Abela said that while he did not have a copy of the document, the inquiry was biased and that sections of the judiciary were part of an "establishment" that was out to destroy the Labour Party.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono, law students, NGOs, a former chief justice and politicians have all expressed concern over his comments.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Malta Employers’ Association, Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of SMEs warned that Abela's comments posed "a serious risk to economic stability and Malta’s international reputation".

Consequently, they called for an urgent meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development over the matter.

In a statement, they said the attack on the judiciary struck at the heart of Malta’s democratic credentials and challenged basic principles of governance.

RELATED STORIES Who's who: The people and businesses facing charges linked to hospitals deal

"Malta, having already suffered grey-listing, cannot afford further reputational damage," they said in a joint statement.

"Branding individuals, organisations, and institutions as ‘the establishment’ or enemies of the state does not contribute to the cause of justice."

The employers' representatives warned that the "perilous nature" of the situation was underscored by the "potential for destructive alienation and tension within society, posing significant threats to social and economic well-being, and weakening the rule of law".

They warned about an urgent need to promote public trust in the justice system and apply all legal remedies to ensure the innocent are acquitted and the guilty are held accountable.

The employer bodies stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in upholding the integrity of institutions and the rule of law.

"It is imperative that the findings of the inquiry are not subject to speculative conjectures that undermine trust in judicial institutions.

"Any warranted criminal proceedings should happen without any political interference or threats to the judiciary. The judicial process must be allowed to take its course," they said.

"Any attempts to undermine the integrity of the inquiry only serve to erode public trust in the institutions and compromise the government’s future standing.'

They called for prompt and responsible action to safeguard democracy and stability in Malta and also an urgent MCESD meeting to ensure the national interest is not "undermined by partisan agendas".