It’s shaping up to be a historic day in Maltese political history, for all the wrong reasons.

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Joseph Muscat, Malta’s former prime minister, sources told Times of Malta earlier on Monday.

Muscat indirectly confirmed that news by writing that authorities have breached his rights by not questioning him before pressing charges.

Muscat is suspected of having committed crimes in connection with the deal to privatise three state hospitals.

He is not the only person that will appear in court to answer to criminal charges: Times of Malta is informed that roughly 20 individuals and companies are to face charges.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is to give a statement at 5pm.

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Abela cites Muscat's argument

5.27pm Abela makes a brief allusion to Muscat’s complaint about not being questioned before being charged, without ever mentioning him by name.

He asks, somewhat rhetorically, if it is right for people to face criminal charges without being given the opportunity to defend themselves first.

Abela: 'Loyal servants of state' are suffering injustice

5.25pm Abela says “loyal servants of the state” are also reputed to be among those charged. That would be an injustice and one that the courts will have to remedy, he says.

That is believed to be an allusion to former civil servants likely to be arraigned.

Abela: Inquiry is not a court of law

5.20pm Abela emphasises that a magisterial inquiry is not a criminal court and that its recommendations are not tantamount to guilt or innocence.

He implies, however, that the magisterial inquiry “departed from a position of presumption of guilt.”

Abela again repeats his suspicions about the inquiry's timing, saying he had first spoken out about it last January after getting "clear information" that the probe was being timed to coincide with the MEP elections.

Soon: PM to address public

5.15pm Robert Abela will soon give a public statement from the Auberge de Castille. Watch it in the video below.

Unverified: €30m claim

5.10pm Meanwhile, Net News are alleging that a freezing order of Muscat’s assets runs up to an eye-watering €30 million. We have not been able to verify that, so we cannot say whether or not the figure is correct.

Legal sources tell us it’s highly unlikely for a specific amount of assets to have been identified at this early stage, before suspects have even been arraigned.

Muscat's broadside

5.02pm We're still waiting for Abela to speak. Meanwhile, you can read what Joseph Muscat had to say about the afternoon's events. Apart from lashing out at prosecutors, he also took aim at "those who washed their hands of trying to fix this injustice".

We've spoken to several Labour insiders, and they all - unanimously - told us they think that's a direct swipe at Robert Abela.

Lawyer and former MP Franco Debono thinks so, too.

"Could it be that [Muscat] is suggesting that Abela is using the magistrate as scapegoat?" Debono mused on Facebook, referring to Abela's weeks-long criticism of the magistrate who led the inquiry leading to criminal prosecutions.

Franco Debono's post.

Parliament suspended

4.52pm A stormy parliament session is suspended while the speaker decides on Bernard Grech’s request for parliament to discuss the “urgent need” for the magisterial inquiry to be published, doubling down on his claim that Abela has a copy of the inquiry and is cherry-picking who to give it to.

Abela retorted that Grech’s request shows that “there is now no doubt that for PN the inquiry is nothing but a point-scoring partisan exercise”. Abela is arguing that he was the first to call for the inquiry to be published, but that Grech’s call for parliament to discuss its publication is a distortion of parliament’s role.

Abela to speak at 5pm

4.45pm Welcome to this live blog: we'll be giving you running updates of political developments this evening.

We're not sure what to expect, but we know for a fact that the prime minister will be giving a press statement at 5pm.