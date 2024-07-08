Employment Minister Byron Camilleri on Monday endorsed Bolt food couriers who are striking after their weekend delivery wages were slashed.

Over the weekend, some 345 food couriers stopped accepting app orders, with several clients complaining on social media that their orders had not been delivered.

Bolt Malta, which said the strike was by "a small group of couriers" insisted that couriers' earnings per hour have increased in the past months.

But couriers told Times of Malta they were struggling to make ends meet after the platform slashed delivery wages, forcing them to "work twice as much to earn half as much" as they used to.

On Monday morning, Minister Camilleri endorsed the strike, saying the couriers were right to speak up about their working conditions and rights.

"We should pride ourselves on companies that care for their workers, and not those who disregard their rights. Comfort is nice, but it should not come at workers' expense."

While urging the couriers to join a union, Camilleri said the door to his ministry and related entities was open to them if they needed any support.

Food delivery couriers have repeatedly complained about precarious working conditions, despite the government's efforts at implementing legislation guaranteeing rights for platform workers.

According to the Digital Platform Delivery Wages Council Wage Regulation Order in effect since January of 2023, couriers are guaranteed a minimum wage, overtime, double pay on rest days, sick, injury and vacation leave and an exemption from paying for equipment and fuel.

But on the ground, couriers delivering food on apps often lament that they do not make €4.82, Malta's minimum wage per hour.