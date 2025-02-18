Registered full-time employment totalled 289,596 in September 2024, an increase of 4.6 per cent over September 2023, the National Statistics Office said.

Part-time employment as a primary job amounted to 35,411, an increase of 6.6 per cent when compared to the same period in 2023.

Private sector full-time employment went up by 5.1 per cent over the one year, reaching 236,723.

Public sector full-time employment increased by 2.8 per cent since September 2023 totalling 52,873.

The NSO said that as compared to September 2023, full-time employment for men went up by 4.3 per cent amounting to 175,135, while that for women increased by 5.2 per cent reaching 114,461.