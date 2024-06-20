Central Mediterranean Business School (CMBS) has announced the opening of a new private sixth form, offering innovative job-focused courses in collaboration with leading employers.

CMBS will be offering post-secondary courses in Business Management, Computer Science, and Accounting & Finance starting in October 2024 leading to undergraduate degrees awarded by the business school, Coventry University and ACCA.

Located at The Brewhouse, Birkirkara, the sixth form provides employment-centred courses that have been designed to prepare students for successful careers in today's competitive job market.

CMBS has partnered with leading employers, such as EY. Through these courses, students will gain hands-on experience through work placements, where a strong emphasis on employability and practical workplace exposure are prioritised.

This collaboration, together with tutors from industry who bring both academic and practical expertise, allows students to gain real-world insights and hands-on training from industry leaders, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in their chosen professions, thus bridging the gap between academia and the business world.

"We have been pioneering in our approach to business education - creating courses that focus, not just on qualifications, but also on the skills, experience, and knowledge that employers truly value and seek,” said School Principal Kristina Galea Borg.

A holistic approach to sixth form education

The pre-tertiary curriculum, fully recognised and certified by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority, includes the industry-leading neuro scientific tool, PRISM, designed to help students identify their behavioural and organisational strengths.

The work-based learning courses allow students to engage in hands-on training, mentorship and career focused activities, aimed at preparing them for a successful career in their chosen field. Academic and professional mentors will come together to provide a holistic support system to students.

The sixth form is located at The Brewhouse, Birkirkara.

Upon successful completion, students will be awarded a globally recognised Advanced Diploma in their chosen area of study, certified at 120 ECTS, and recognised at MQF/EQF Level 4. Students completing this programme will be equipped with the necessary foundation to pursue an undergraduate degree at CMBS in collaboration with Coventry University or ACCA, or at other European institutions of their choice.

"At CMBS, we place a strong emphasis on industry-focused learning, exposing our students to various work experience opportunities and career activities throughout their post-secondary and tertiary studies," said Chief Executive Officer Morgan Parnis.

"Our goal is to equip students with the practical skills and industry readiness they need to excel in their chosen profession and make informed decisions about their future career paths."

Programme highlights

Life ready, job ready: Courses are geared towards helping students be both life and job-ready.

Courses are geared towards helping students be both life and job-ready. Real-world integration: Hands-on training, mentorship, and professional development activities are integral to the curriculum.

Hands-on training, mentorship, and professional development activities are integral to the curriculum. Degree pathway: The pre-tertiary full-time degree pathway starts at the Sixth Form level and leads directly to a BSc degree, offering specialisations in Business Management, Computer Science, and Accounting and Finance.

The pre-tertiary full-time degree pathway starts at the Sixth Form level and leads directly to a BSc degree, offering specialisations in Business Management, Computer Science, and Accounting and Finance. Blended learning: By integrating classroom knowledge with real-world application, students gain a well-rounded skill set, enhancing their employability.

By integrating classroom knowledge with real-world application, students gain a well-rounded skill set, enhancing their employability. Apprenticeship programme: Students are immersed in a real-life work context from the second term of their studies.

Students are immersed in a real-life work context from the second term of their studies. One-on-one mentorship: Each student is paired with a dedicated mentor to provide guidance, support, and feedback throughout their educational journey.

Each student is paired with a dedicated mentor to provide guidance, support, and feedback throughout their educational journey. Varied assessments: Catering to different learning styles, assessments allow students to showcase their knowledge and skills in ways that best suit them.

Enrollment information

The complete programme of study starts in October and runs for 15 months on a five-day week schedule with Christmas, Easter and Summer breaks.

Students will be entitled to a stipend, while parents/guardians can benefit from funding opportunities receiving up to 70% of their child's course fee back via the Get Qualified Scheme.

Prospective students must hold a school leaving certificate and have a minimum of three passes at ‘O’Level (or equivalent) at Grade C or better, including Mathematics and English. Students having additional passes in Accounts, Computer Science or Business Studies or a similar subject will be given preference.

All students must demonstrate basic digital competence.

A vibrant and modern campus

Housed in over 7,000 square metres of contemporary space, The Brewhouse provides a safe, comfortable, and inspiring environment for learning and personal growth.

The campus includes a unique mix of classrooms, facilities, lounges, green study areas, offices, and food spots, fostering a thriving and vibrant community.

CMBS is committed to providing high-quality education that bridges the gap between academia and the business world.

Our mission is to prepare students for successful careers through innovative, employment-focused programmes and partnerships with industry leaders.

For more information or to apply, visit CMBS or contact our admissions office at info@cmbs.edu.mt.