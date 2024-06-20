The nomination of Edward Zammit Lewis to serve as judge on the General Court of the European Union would be an undeserved reward for one of the pillars of Joseph Muscat's corrupt edifice, Repubblika said on Thursday.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that government sources had confirmed reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela intended to nominate the MP and former minister.

The rule of law NGO recalled that Zammit Lewis had been caught feeding off Yorgen Fenech's hand when the whole country knew that Fenech had bribed ministers for government contracts and when many rightly suspected that Fenech allegedly ordered the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Zammit Lewis had also defended the Muscat government's institutionalised corruption, describing it as "Muscatonomics".

Furthermore, he was among the ministers who a public inquiry had found politically responsible for the Caruana Galizia murder, the NGO said.

Rather than being handed a cushy job, Zammit Lewis should be excluded from public life because he was totally unsuited.

Should he go ahead with the nomination, Robert Abela would be assuming Zammit Lewis's political sins and extend the shame brought on the country by Joeph Muscat's ministers.