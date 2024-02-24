I believe that politics is inherently about forging genuine connections and serving the community. True political impact is crafted through direct engagement with the people, for the people, ensuring every voice in Malta is heard and empowered in the European landscape. Will we rise together to redefine the future of Europe?

When I served as an MEP, in other roles that I embraced and as an activist in the social field, I always worked tirelessly to promote reforms in favour of families and social rights.

With my strong roots in the Labour Party, I served with commitment and satisfaction as deputy mayor of Qrendi and represented Malta in European institutions. My journalistic career with ONE stations complements the mission of listening and representing the voice of the people.

What prompted me to put my name as a candidate for the EP election is my desire to give a voice to these people, a desire to struggle towards breathing a new life to the idea of a social Europe. I am determined to take what has, unfortunately, remained largely an abstract concept and wield it to become an active agenda that matters, concretely to change for the better the lives of those who, with their toil, keep Europe working.

As a woman, a citizen, a worker and a mother, I feel very strongly about our obligation to work for a fairer, more just and more equitable Europe, not only to our current generation but also to those yet to come. As Maltese, and members of the EU, the European agenda is also a national agenda.

Whatever happens in Brussels does not, and should not, remain in Brussels. It has an effect on our economy, our social fabric and our lives. From economic growth to job creation, from managing the cost of living to protecting our environment and heritage, each issue we face on a national level is intertwined with our broader European context.

We need to focus on providing solutions to the challenges that we face as a nation, challenges that require the right balance among a growing economy, social inclusion and community well-being. This balance can only be achieved through collaborative efforts at both national and European levels, particularly in advocating for the unique needs and characteristics of Malta within the EU framework.

Our nation is indeed experiencing an economic boom, a testament to our hard-working government. This progress represents countless job opportunities for our people but it also raises valid concerns.

I acknowledge the importance of a booming economy as a basic and important pillar for a country to invest in its social welfare system, to assist those at risk of poverty and social inclusion.

However, this is a double-edged sword; we must ensure that we do not fall in a perpetuating trap where a booming economy becomes exclusionary, with unintended results such as exponential increases in rent prices and the cost of living. In this regard, I commend Prime Minister Robert Abela for masterminding the food prices stability initiative.

We must, therefore, redouble our efforts to promote socially-just green and digital transitions within the EU and beyond. We need to provide more green spaces to our families and safeguard our coastline; to support greener and cleaner construction practices but, at the same time, to offer more incentives for social and affordable accommodation to those at risk of poverty; to embrace technology and innovation that minimises the ecological footprint but, at the same time, to increase tailor-made support for the low-skilled; and to ensure that our natural heritage remains unspoiled for generations to come.

It’s our duty to support all the efforts the government is undertaking, while also advocating for further positive change. It’s about collaborating, finding common ground and working together to create a sustainable future for Malta.

As a health and sports enthusiast, and mother to twins Pinar and Arthur, alongside my husband, Kevin, I’m committed to ensuring everyone in our country receives lifelong support and opportunities. Prompted by Abela and the Labour Party, my candidacy for the EP was a natural next step for me.

In the upcoming EP election, I am humbly asking for the support and trust of the Maltese electorate, once more, to represent our collective aspirations. Together, we can be the change we want to see – a beacon of sustainability, progress and care for our children’s future and society at large.

