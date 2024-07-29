Updated 5pm

An Enemalta substation in Gżira caught fire on Monday afternoon, sparking a power cut that impacted more than 3,000 customers for an hour.

Enemalta was unable to say what caused the fire that led to the evacuation of one resident of the block of flats on Triq Sir Patrick Stuart.

Police received calls that a fire broke out on around 1.10pm and the Civil Protection Department secured the area.

The substation was located in a garage under a residential block, but no one was injured or needed to be taken to hospital.

Enemalta shared an image of the blackened substation after it caught fire.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Enemalta shared a photograph of the blackened substation and said the incident led to a power cut in the area, which impacted around 3,276 customers.

"Enemalta returned the service in less than an hour to the majority of homes and businesses, and there are currently around 309 customers without electricity supply which are those connected directly to this substation," a statement read.

By 5.30pm, power was restored to all households.

The energy company said it is working on providing an alternative source of electricity temporarily until all necessary works are completed.

Enemalta's technical teams are on-site to assist Civil Protection Department members and to begin the necessary preparations for the repairs.

An Enemalta spokesperson said it is still too early to indicate what caused the fire, and the technical team is carrying out an internal investigation to establish the cause.

The accident follows recent lengthy power cuts across Malta and Gozo which Enemalta blamed on heat damage to high-voltage cables.

Earlier this month, some localities remained without electricity for more than 20 hours.

Since then, Enemalta has installed 14-diesel-powered generators in various localities to cope with the frequent power cuts.

Parts of Gżira experienced a powercut shortly after the substation in the locality caught fire. Credit: Enemalta website