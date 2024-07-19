Summer power cuts continued unabated on Friday evening with at least four different localities experiencing interruptions to their electricity supply.

Enemalta's live power outage system showed that parts of Marsa, Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Gżira and Sliema were all experiencing a power cut. These were all attributed to high-tension faults.

Residents in Sliema who spoke to Times of Malta said that the power went out in the Tigne area on Friday at around 4 pm, however, other residents have said online that they have been experiencing intermittent disruptions to other electricity since Tuesday.

One resident said that their home was left without power for almost all of Thursday night, with electricity returning sometime at 1 am on Friday morning.

Ħamrun residents reported the power going out shortly after 8 pm, with Enemalta sending them an SMS notification that they were working to restore the power as quickly as possible.

Residents in St Julian's and Swieqi also reported that electricity was surging in their homes on Friday, with electricity going out for a few minutes before swiftly returning.

On Wednesday night five localities, experienced overnight power cuts, which Enemalta said were caused by high-tension cable faults.

Gozo-wide power cuts were also reported twice this week.