The Malta Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) welcomes initiatives aimed at “stabilising the labour market and ensuring a sustainable approach to the recruitment of foreign workers”, it said in response to the recently published consultation document regarding Malta’s Labour Migration Policy.

In a statement, the foundation said it acknowledges that for many employers, reliance on third-country nationals (TCNs) is not merely a choice but “a necessity” to sustain business growth across all sectors of the Maltese economy.

It also noted that in recent years, businesses that depend heavily on TCNs have made significant investments in their human resources functions to manage the administrative complexities associated with hiring and retaining foreign employees.

In this respect, FHRD advocates for “a clearer and more streamlined approach to employing TCNs, coupled with government efforts to ensure that foreign workers in Malta view the country as a viable place to establish long-term roots”.

The foundation recognises that employee attrition is not solely the responsibility of employers but is also influenced by broader factors affecting TCNs’ quality of life outside the workplace. Additionally, certain industries inherently experience high attrition rates, and these realities should be taken into account to prevent unfair penalties on businesses, it said.

The foundation added that it is also crucial to consider the probationary period as an essential phase during which both employers and employees assess their compatibility. FHRD firmly believes that “attrition rates should not be counted in cases where employment relationships are terminated during this period”.

To ensure continuous adaptation to evolving economic challenges, FHRD is proposing the establishment of an advisory council comprising representatives from unions, business associations and other key stakeholders to regularly review and refine employment policies.

The foundation also recognises the importance of collaboration between the student community, the education sector and employers to better align local workforce skills with future industry needs.

“Encouraging the development of essential skills through automation, upskilling programmes and bridging the digital divide will help reduce Malta’s dependence on TCNs in the long term,” it noted.

FHRD said it looks forward to engaging in “constructive and transparent discussions that will lead to a sustainable, long-term solution”.

As an NGO representing hundreds of HR professionals, who deal daily with the challenges of recruitment and retention of TCNs, the foundation said it is committed to supporting the necessary reforms in Malta’s migration policy and offering its expertise in shaping a fair and effective labour framework.