Maltese playwright Bettina Paris is set to take her first full-length play, Sisyphean Quick Fix, to London, where it will be staged at the renowned Riverside Studios.

The drama-comedy will run for 24 performances from March 18 to April 6.

The play delves into the complexities of substance misuse, migration and family dynamics, offering a fresh perspective on the emotional toll of caring for a loved one with an addiction. It also highlights the additional challenges migrants face while dealing with pressing issues back home.

Paris expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

“I am so happy and I know this is the result of a lot of hard work from our entire team,” she said. “It is amazing to be granted this opportunity.”

Directed by Nicky Allpress, Sisyphean Quick Fix follows the story of two Maltese sisters ‒ Krista, who lives in London, and Pip, who remains in Malta ‒ as they come to terms with their father’s struggles with alcohol.

While the play’s themes are universal, Paris explained that staging a Maltese story with Maltese actors in the UK holds special significance for her.

“I lived in the UK for eight years and it has been hard at times, especially as a foreign-born person telling a Maltese story with Maltese actors,” she said.

The play gained significant recognition after being staged at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year, where it stood out among 3,317 shows.

The head of programming at Riverside Studios saw the performance and extended an invitation for the play to be staged in London.

UK theatre publication Theatre Weekly named it the standout play of the festival.

Paris said she was excited about the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

“I didn’t imagine the play would ever have gone this far when writing it,” she said.

The move to Riverside Studios also means a significantly larger audience capacity compared to the Edinburgh venue.

Riverside Studios, a cultural hub in Hammersmith, has a long history as a creative space. Originally a Victorian ironworks, it later became a BBC studio before transforming into a multi-purpose arts and media complex. It reopened in 2019 after extensive redevelopment and now hosts theatre productions, film screenings, TV recordings and art exhibitions.

Given the play’s focus on addiction and its impact on families, Paris and her team have consistently collaborated with organisations addressing this issue.

When Sisyphean Quick Fix was first staged in Malta at Theatre Next Door, they partnered with Aġenzija Sedqa. At the Edinburgh Fringe, they worked with Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol & Drugs and, for the London performances, they are collaborating with Alcohol Change UK.

“Yes, it is a show that entertains but it’s also about the social change it can bring about,” Paris said.

Tickets for Sisyphean Quick Fix are available on the Riverside Studios website.