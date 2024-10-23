Launched at the Malta Enterprise Start-Up Festival, a new 12-week online course will train and empower people with disabilities who wish to start their own business or become self-employed.

As the latest initiative offered by the Foundation for the Promotion of Entrepreneurial Initiatives (FPEI), the Entrepreneurship Training Programme for People with Disabilities course is more than just business training – it’s a chance for participants to turn their ideas into reality, as they navigate the distinctive challenges faced by people with disabilities in the entrepreneurial world.

“At FPEI, we believe that the entrepreneurial mindset applies to all cohorts of society regardless of background, status or ability,” explains Joe Tanti, FPEI Chair. “This programme addresses the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities, fostering an inclusive environment where creativity and determination can flourish. Together with Malta Enterprise and our academic collaborators, we want to empower participants to transform their ideas into thriving ventures.”

Packed with practical knowledge, the course covers everything needed to run a successful business while balancing work and personal well-being. Academic experts and guest speakers, including role models with first-hand experience and expertise, will deliver the course modules.

Key topics will include customer segmentation, relationships and channels; idea evaluation and test marketing; value proposition development; financial projections; key business activities, resources and partners; presenting a business plan; and understanding legal matters. Meanwhile, participants can develop and test their ideas weekly using the online tool, SimVenture Validate. The course also embraces Universal Design for Learning principles, a customised approach that allows each participant to maximise their learning from the course.

Fully accessible and inclusive, the course’s lectures will be recorded and made available for registered participants to view at any time. Participants can also access a range of useful content resources provided online, as well as relevant resources and disability support services at the University of Malta. For extra guidance, each participant will have the opportunity to be paired with a business mentor to support their journey throughout the course.

The programme starts with a two-hour pre-course workshop on business idea generation on November 15, 2024, to help spark creativity and guide participants toward potential ventures. The course will then run from February to April 2025, with live sessions held online via Zoom every Friday morning between 10am and 12pm.

Delivered in collaboration with Technological University Dublin and The Edward de Bono Institute for Creative Thinking and Innovation at the University of Malta, this FPEI initiative is fully funded by Malta Enterprise – making it free to join for anyone living in Malta over the age of 18 who identifies as having a disability and wishes to become self-employed or start their own business. What’s more, the course is offered at NFQ Level 6 of the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) – and successful participants will receive five ECTS credits.

“This programme is about opening doors for aspiring entrepreneurs,” says FPEI Foundation Manager Giselle Borg Olivier. “We hope that the Entrepreneurship Training Programme for People with Disabilities course will provide participants with the tools and knowledge they need to unlock their potential, overcome challenges and build the businesses of tomorrow.”

To apply for FPEI’s Entrepreneurship Training Programme for People with Disabilities course, complete the online application form at https://forms.gle/hbsfseDnEkKf59oa6 by no later than Sunday, November 3, 2024. Course places are limited to just 10 participants and are open only to those living in Malta. For more information, visit www.fpei.mt. Any queries related to the course should be emailed to info@fpei.mt.