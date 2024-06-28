Epic showcased its forward-thinking vision for the country's digital connectivity at the annual EY Engage 2024, which gathers C-suite, tech leaders, and innovators. The event, themed "Architect Your Digital Future in the Age of Data and AI," served as a platform for Epic to highlight the crucial role of connectivity in modern business, keeping up with the pace of change and to announce groundbreaking advancements in its business service offerings.

Epic’s Chief Marketing Officer Karl Galea moderated a lively discussion entitled ‘Keeping Up with the Pace of Change’, highlighting the importance of connectivity as a business imperative and business growth. Joining him on the panel, Epic’s Chief IT and Technology Officer, Antoine Galea spoke about the speed of change in just the past 12 months in Malta, and how leveraging advanced digital tools such as cloud computing, real-time data analytics, and high-bandwidth applications, is vital for businesses to continue to grow in this new ecosystem. He explained how Epic's enhanced infrastructure ensures that businesses can maintain speed and security across numerous connected devices, essential in today’s data-driven world, sharing success stories from businesses on Epic’s network, and illustrating the tangible benefits of robust connectivity and digital transformation.

Suzanne Spiteri, Epic’s Chief Commercial Officer, spoke about how the telco industry must continue to adapt to changing trends, as highlighted in the EY Future Realised survey, and how Epic for Business dedicated team is supporting businesses as they navigate all these changes. Additionally, Epic unveiled its latest partnership with TriStratus, inviting the company's Managing Director Kevin Abela, who discussed how this collaboration can help businesses keep pace with AI-driven changes, focusing on three pillars: Cloud Adoption, Digital Transformation, and Cybersecurity.

Guests were also invited to participate in an audit designed by Epic to assess their businesses' digital readiness. Accessible via QR code or through Epic team members, the survey addressed key areas such as the impact of poor connectivity on efficiency and disaster recovery, and security concerns related to data storage, GDPR compliance, and cyber-attacks.

Another highlight of the event was the pre-launch of Epic’s new 10G Fibre Technology. This service will be offered to a limited number of businesses addresses this year; a significant upgrade set to redefine business efficiency.

"Epic’s rollout of 10G Fibre Technology is not just an upgrade; it's an essential evolution in our digital age," explained Galea. "We are setting new standards for internet speed and reliability, empowering businesses of all sizes to operate more effectively in today’s fast-paced market. We are setting new standards for internet speed and reliability, empowering businesses to operate more effectively in today’s fast-paced market."

This new service promises to transform digital meetings into seamless, productive experiences comparable to face-to-face interactions, positioning Epic as a leader in the digital connectivity space and providing businesses with a strategic asset to act faster and compete stronger on the global stage. Take the audit for your business here and find out more about how Epic for Business can support your business today.