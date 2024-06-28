Joseph Muscat is to remain as chairman of the Malta Premier League, saying the country's top-flight clubs want him to continue despite serious criminal charges against him.

The former prime minister's role has come under question since he was charged with money laundering, bribery and corruption in relation to the Vitals hospitals deal.

Speaking to Times of Malta at an event announcing a new sponsorship deal for the Premier League, Muscat said he had asked the 12 clubs if they felt he should step away from his role.

Joseph Muscat says he asked the Premier League clubs if they wanted him to step down. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

“Recently, I had a meeting with the Premier League clubs where I specifically asked them whether they felt that I should step down from my position given the recent events,” he said.

“The clubs feel that since there has been no specific decision on any of the procedures that I am facing, they see no reason why I should not continue with my job.

“Obviously, we will continue to respect what the MFA statute says and so far there is nothing in the rules that stops me from doing my job.“

Muscat has held the role for two years and it was his first appointment since stepping down from public office amid a political crisis linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“My role is to try and unite the clubs together. When I come to a point where I no longer am able to ensure that all the clubs work together will be the moment that I will step away," he said.

“Today, the clubs want me to continue and so I will continue to do everything I can to help the clubs without imposing my presence if I am not wanted.”

The 12 Premier League clubs are Ħamrun Spartans, Floriana, Sliema Wanderers, Naxxar Lions, Melita, Żabbar St Patrick, Gżira United, Balzan, Marsaxlokk, Hibernians, Birkirkara, and Mosta.

Sports Minister Clifton Grima had previously refused to comment on whether Muscat's chairmanship of the Premier League is tenable.

Earlier this week Magistrate Rachel Montebello ruled there was enough evidence against Muscat, his minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri for the cases against them to continue.

Defendants stand accused of having played major parts in a national, multimillion-euro fraud as part of a 30-year deal to privatise three state hospitals.

That deal was awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare, a firm with no business history or experience in the healthcare sector, by the Muscat-led government. The concession was then transferred to US healthcare firm Steward Health Care before a civil court annulled it last year on the basis of fraud.

Muscat and other defendants were arraigned on criminal charges on the back of a years-long magisterial inquiry into the deal. They deny all charges against them.