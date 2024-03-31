After being confirmed Malta’s fastest network by Ookla Speedtest Awards, a recent report by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) has shown Epic to be the service provider leading the way in customer satisfaction and user experience.

The report, titled ‘End-user Affairs: Half Yearly Report July – December 2023’, found that Epic’s services were the subject of just nine per cent of all complaints in the electronic communications sector during the second half of 2023.

The report’s detailed findings further reinforce Epic Malta’s position as a leader in the telecommunications industry.

Commitment to quality and responsiveness

The report also highlights Epic’s industry-leading customer service. During a mystery shopping exercise involving over 900 calls to the customer care lines of Malta’s main service providers, Epic stood out with a 98% response rate within five minutes and a remarkable 90 per cent within just two minutes.

“Epic Malta’s outstanding performance in the MCA’s report reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch services and support to our customers,” Alessandra Verri, Epic’s director of care, said.

“We are thrilled to set the benchmark for quality and reliability in Malta’s telecommunications sector and will continue to innovate and improve to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Trusted provider for home internet, TV and mobile

Since its introduction in Malta, Epic has established itself as the premier choice for a growing number of residents for all their connectivity needs, reflecting their trust and satisfaction in our services, the company added.

This trust is underscored by the MCA’s recent market analysis, which confirms that Epic is Malta’s foremost mobile network operator.

The analysis also casts a spotlight on the ascending popularity of Epic’s home internet, TV services and the cutting-edge Epic Fibre.