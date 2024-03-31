Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for up to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday’s win against West Ham.

Lascelles limped off with the knee injury in the 17th minute of Newcastle’s 4-3 victory at St James’ Park.

The 30-year-old defender has consulted a specialist and is expected to undergo surgery next week.

Lascelles’ time-line to return will be between six and nine months in another hammer blow to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

In the midst of a troubled season, Howe was already without £250 million ($312 million) worth of talent due to injuries and suspensions for the win over West Ham, which saw Newcastle come from 3-1 down to snatch the points thanks to Harvey Barnes’ late double.

