Epic, has partnered with Samsung to offer Epic customers an exclusive opportunity to elevate their home entertainment setup with the latest Samsung Smart TVs, seamlessly integrated into their Epic Mobile & Home Internet plan. For just an additional €9.99 per month over 36 months, customers can now immerse themselves in the world of Samsung's latest Smart TVs. This latest news from Epic, highlights the operator’s dedication to bringing unmatched convenience and cutting-edge technology into the homes of its subscribers.

Customers are invited to explore and select their Samsung Smart TV and Epic FibreMax package combination at the dedicated Samsung space in Epic’s Birkirkara Destination Store, set up in collaboration with Sound Machine, official Samsung distributors locally. This direct approach empowers customers to make informed choices by experiencing the technology firsthand. Launching with five distinct Samsung Smart TV models, customers also have the option to order any Samsung Smart TV through Epic, ensuring that everyone can find their ideal home entertainment solution.

Reflecting on the past year of strategic alliances, including partnerships with industry giants like Discovery, Eurosport, and BBC, Epic’s Chief Marketing Officer Karl Galea said, “Epic is continuously evolving its FibreMax Home Internet & TV package to not only deliver great content but also provide state-of-the-art home entertainment directly into our customers’ homes, allowing them to enjoy a premium viewing experience without the premium price tag.”

To discover more about Epic’s exclusive Smart TV offer and the variety of Epic FibreMax packages available, visit the operator’s website, and explore the full range of options, tailor your entertainment package to suit your preferences, and start your journey to a superior home entertainment experience with Epic and Samsung.