Sven-Goran Eriksson said he had fulfilled a life-long dream by managing Liverpool Legends in a charity match against Ajax Legends at Anfield on Saturday.

The 76-year-old former England boss revealed in January he had “best case a year” to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

At the time the Swede, whose long career in club management included spells in charge of Manchester City and Lazio, revealed his lifelong love for Liverpool and how he had always wished to be manager of the club one day.

