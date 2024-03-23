Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson said Friday it felt “like a dream” to be taking charge of Liverpool for their charity match against Ajax at Anfield.

The 76-year-old Swede revealed in January had “best case a year” to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

At the time, former Manchester City and Lazio boss Eriksson revealed his lifelong love for Liverpool and how he had always wished to be manager of the club one day.

Liverpool responded by announcing Eriksson, who guided England to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, will be part of their management team for Saturday’s game against Ajax.

“It’s like a dream,” Eriksson told a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...