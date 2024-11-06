Esplora has launched its new 3D printing exhibit as part of the Innovative Technologies Gallery. A partnership with Invent 3D Ltd has enabled the installation of Prusa Mini printers, providing visitors with an opportunity to witness the 3D printing process in action. The exhibit is designed to inspire creativity and spark interest in the fields of science and technology.

Emphasising sustainability, the exhibit will utilise PLA filament made from recycled plastic which in turn is made from renewable plant sources, showcasing Esplora’s dedication to environmentally friendly practices. This holistic approach − merging technology, sustainability and education − aims to equip young learners with essential skills for the future.

The press event was attended by Olaf McKay, Esplora senior director, Rebecca Buttigieg, head of STEM Engagement at Esplora, and David Sciberras, CEO of Invent 3D. Their insights highlighted the significance of this initiative in fostering innovation and sustainability.

McKay said: “We encourage our visitors to explore this exhibit, ask questions about how it works, and be creative. The scope of the exhibit is to equip our visitors not only with new knowledge, but also to enable them to take home with them an inspiring spark to create and innovate.”

Invent 3D CEO David Sciberras stressed that the exhibit “will not only serve to showcase this amazing technology, but it is expected to raise an awareness for budding entrepreneurs whilst sowing a seed of innovation that Invent 3D will nurture and care for”.