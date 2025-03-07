The EU must continue working for peace without ignoring other challenges faced by European citizens, such as the rising cost of living, Bernard Grech told an EPP summit in Brussels.

"We must continue working for peace. While ensuring that Europe becomes more secure by investing further in security and defence, we must also persist in diplomatic efforts with all parties.

"At the same time, we cannot ignore other issues affecting the people of the EU, including the Maltese people, such as the cost-of-living crisis," the PN leader said.

The PN said in a statement that during discussions with EPP leaders, Grech said that among other priorities, the EU must continue to defend Ukraine, as it had an obligation not to abandon "Ukrainian brothers and sisters".

However, at the same time, Europe needed to continue supporting its citizens who were facing other pressing challenges, particularly the serious cost-of-living crisis. In Malta, he said, the rising cost of living was putting significant pressure on people and European citizens expected greater investment in competitiveness to help curb continuously rising prices.

“Every government must take responsibility and do more in this regard,” said Grech, who was accompanied by PN international secretary Beppe Galea.