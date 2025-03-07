This year’s International Women’s Rights Day comes at a strange time for Europe.

On the one hand, we have never been closer to gender equality, and Europe can boast of being the best place on earth to be a woman.

But on the other hand, there’s a concerted backlash against feminist activism, both online and offline, and widespread violence against women.

The World Economic Forum predicts that we are still decades away from achieving equality.

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).

 

