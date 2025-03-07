This year’s International Women’s Rights Day comes at a strange time for Europe.

On the one hand, we have never been closer to gender equality, and Europe can boast of being the best place on earth to be a woman.

But on the other hand, there’s a concerted backlash against feminist activism, both online and offline, and widespread violence against women.

The World Economic Forum predicts that we are still decades away from achieving equality.

