The EU and US transatlantic partnership "will last" Roberta Metsola said on Sunday, just two days after a shocking blowout between Kyiv and Washington.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky openly argued in the White House as they clashed on the need for compromising with what the Ukrainian premier called Russia's "killer" leader.

The European Parliament President was among the first to offer support to Zelensky following the outburst. "Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Zelensky," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Since then, Ukraine's allies have been underscoring their steadfast commitment, with more than a dozen European leaders gathering in London on Sunday for crisis talks.

Malta has meanwhile offered itself as a mediator for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

On Sunday, Metsola warned Malta to step away from partisan politics.

"We all hoped the meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office would have gone differently, but I have learned to never underestimate the following: Ukrainian bravery and courage, the US' ability to close a deal and the European resolve to never allow another European generation to be lost behind an Iron Curtain," she said on Sunday.

"Malta too can play a part - it must play a part, we should not bury our heads in the sand - but to do that we need our leaders to step up and step away for a second from the partisan politics infecting our outlook and our discourse. Just this once. It is too important."

In a Facebook post, Metsola said a lot has been seen and said about Ukraine, Europe and the US since Zelensky's and Trump's meeting.

The president said she has spent much of this week in Washington meeting lawmakers, representatives and business leaders as we seek to find common ground.

"We all want the same thing: an end to this war and lasting stability. We all realise that if Kyiv falls, the world will be less secure, less safe and less prosperous. For all of us and our children. The cost would be eye-wateringly higher than now," she said.

Supporting Ukraine was a way to ensure that does not happen, she said, adding that supporting the country was a necessary duty to keep Europe safe. Ukraine is not alone, she reiterated.

"We all understand that in this new world, Europe must spend more on defence and ensure better interoperability of our forces. We must all be ready to make decisions, however painful, and put our money where our mouth is. We are doing that: Action not talk," Metsola said.

"Peace makes us all safer and more prosperous. We all know that peace without liberty is not peace at all. We are all determined to ensure that we find a formula that allows for real peace, that lasts beyond the immediate, and that balances responsibilities.

"In other words, a way forward that deters an aggressor from simply waiting a few months or years before continuing to take over sovereign nations by force. That guarantees Ukraine's independence and sovereignty."

Metsola added that Europe was a peace project.

Peace, she said, has always been the continent's ultimate aim, but keeping the peace required strength, resolve and willingness to act.

Europe and the US have all of the above, Metsola said.

"Europe and the US may not always immediately agree on everything but as US founding father Thomas Jefferson said: 'Not every difference of opinion is a difference of principle'. Our transatlantic partnership will last."