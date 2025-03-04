Miriana Conte, Malta's Eurovision Song Contest representative, has been dealt a last-minute blow as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided it did not want Malta to use the word Kant in its competing entry.

In a post on Facebook on Monday evening, Conte said she was shocked and disappointed, especially since this development comes just days before the official submission deadline.

Conte announced the change while filming the official music video for her entry.

"We’ve just been notified that European Broadcasting Union - EBU has decided against using the Maltese word ‘Kant’ in our entry in the Eurovision Song Contest. While I’m shocked and disappointed, especially since we have less than a week to submit the song, I promise you this: the show will go on — Diva NOT down," she stated.

Conte and the Public Broadcasting Service now have six days to submit an entry, before the EBU's March 10 deadline to formally submit an entry.

The controversy surrounding the song's title stems from its double meaning. Kant translates to "singing" in Maltese, but it also bears a phonetic resemblance to a slang English term for female anatomy.

The ambiguity sparked concerns, particularly after BBC radio presenter Scott Mills expressed doubts about the UK broadcaster's ability to play the song.

"We can’t talk about Malta’s one at all; we definitely can’t play a clip of it, ever, on the BBC," Mills said on air.

RELATED STORIES Watch: ‘Serving Miriana to the full’- Malta Eurovision winner describes journey

Times of Malta understands that the EBU made the decision following a complaint made by the British public broadcaster.

Miriana Conte won the Maltese Eurovision contest last February after dazzling the stage in an animal print body suit beside her back-up dancers.

Her song ended with her singing and bouncing on a pink exercise ball.

Initially on TVM last month, Conte had said the EBU had accepted the song's title.

“The EBU accepted the song to stay as it is, so it shouldn’t be a problem," she had said.

However, the EBU's official response at the time was more cautious, leaving room for potential changes.

It told Times of Malta: “All participating broadcasters have until March 10 to formally submit their entries for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. If a song is deemed unacceptable for any reason, broadcasters are given the opportunity to modify it, or select a new one, before the deadline as per the rules of the contest.”

The EBU's "Duty of Care" document emphasises that lyrics and performances must be suitable for a prime-time, family-friendly audience, prohibiting "swearing or any other language that is unacceptable, illegal, unethical, offensive, obscene, defamatory or deemed inappropriate for the ESC or otherwise offensive to public morals or decency."

The sudden reversal has placed significant pressure on Conte and her team, but despite the setback, she remains determined, vowing that "the show will go on."

Contacted for comment, the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) said they are considering the next steps following the EBU decision.