Malta's Eurovision contestant Sarah Bonnici is on a mission to wow more than just the Eurovision stage, after an impromptu duet with a street busker earned her praise in London.

In a video posted on her social media on Thursday, Bonnici shared how on a trip to the UK capital, a chance run-in with street musician Harry Marshall saw her take up the microphone for an impromptu performance.

Bonnici said that despite being "super late for the airport" she couldn't pass up on the opportunity to busk in London.

With a set-up just off Shaftesbury Avenue in London's Chinatown, Bonnici ended up singing Lady Gaga's Shallow, which earned her an enthusiastic round of applause and cheering from the crowd of onlookers that gathered.

“You’ll be able to see Sarah at this year’s Eurovision. She’s performing for Malta," Marshall told the crowd, earning her further applause.

Bonnici will represent Malta in Malmö, Sweden with her song Loop after winning the Malta Eurovision Song Contest.

She is set to perform in the coveted first slot during the contest's second semi-final in May.