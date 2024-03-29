A Puttinu Cares fundraising telethon raised more than €1 million on Good Friday.

The telethon, between 9.15am and 3 pm, is being televised live on all stations.

It will continue at 9pm.

By 2.30pm, €1.3 million had been collected.

The telethon followed the annual 20-kilometre midnight walk from the Mellieħa Parish Church to the Granaries in Floriana.

The walk is also held in aid of Puttinu Cares. Organisers said on Friday afternoon that 8,000 people had attended the walk and that €92,500 had been collected.