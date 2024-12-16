An event entitled Maltese and Italian Space Journeys was held at the Esplora Planetarium Hall last week, as part of celebrations for Italian Space Day. The CEO of Xjenza Malta, Silvio Scerri, and the ambassador of Italy in Malta, Fabrizio Romano, were in attendance.

Those present had the opportunity to reflect on the significant contribution Italy and Malta have made and continues to make in space exploration and research.

Italy has been a key player in international space missions, such as those related to the International Space Station (ISS), and has launched innovative projects through the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and its industrial and scientific partners.

It was noted that Malta, as an emerging player, has made significant strides in space policy, research and innovation. And through the new government agency Xjenza Malta, the country continues to develop its space-related knowledge and capabilities, fostering collaboration with international partners, and supporting the growing interest in space technology, satellite communications and environmental monitoring.

In this regard, 2024 was a milestone year, with Malta joining the European Space Agency’s PECS programme, incepting a working relationship with the EU Space Agency and joining the International Astronomical Federation.

“With this event, we celebrate with our Maltese friends 60 years of Italy in space,” Romano said. “In fact, since the launch of the first Italian satellite, San Marco 1 in 1964, Italy continues to demonstrate extraordinary commitment to space exploration and the development of cutting-edge technologies.

“Today, we not only celebrate the achievements of the past, but we also look to the future of cooperation with an important EU partner such as Malta, knowing that our bilateral collaboration can have a significant impact on the regional and global challenges of the coming decades.”

Ambassador of Italy in Malta, Fabrizio Romano, during a speech.

Scerri added: “Malta is proud of its developing role in the international space community. As we continue to strengthen our partnership with the European Space Agency, EU institutions and private sector innovators, we are committed to support the emergence of a local Space ecosystem able to compete internationally.”

This year, the event featured a novel format, which blended science, history and music, involving representatives from institutions, academia and the private sector.

A specific focus was dedicated to the Astrobeat project, an example of Italian-Maltese cooperation at work. The project, led by Italian aerospace engineer and pianist Leonardo Barilaro and partly financed by Xjenza Malta, is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Barilaro, known as ‘the space pianist’, collaborated with Grammy-nominated cellist Tina Guo, composer Steve Mazzaro and NYU Abu Dhabi, blending music and science into a global outreach initiative.