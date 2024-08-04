Josianne Cutajar, Gino Cauchi and Claudette Abela Baldacchino are considering contesting the post of Labour deputy leader for party affairs.

The three could join the race with Jason Micallef to replace Daniel Micallef. who resigned shortly after the June European elections, although the focus is mainly on the former general secretary.

“I believe the role requires a lot of listening and understanding, as well as vision, and I believe that, with my qualities and humble experience, I can significantly contribute to the party’s success and continuous relevance,” Cutajar said.

The former MEP confirmed she had been approached by several people, both party delegates and others, who have encouraged her to contest.

She said she believes this is not only about who gets to occupy the post of deputy leader but about the work that one can put into it and the results that one can achieve.

RELATED STORIES Jason Micallef’s deputy leader bid divides Labour ranks

“At the moment, the party needs a deputy leader who can devote their undivided attention without the added responsibility of managing their own constituency or district.”

Regardless of her decision to run, Cutajar said she remains committed to supporting the party and ensuring that Labour continues to become stronger and adapt according to its values and ideals, well taking into account the current challenges and opportunities.

At the moment, the party needs a deputy leader who can devote their undivided attention without the added responsibility of managing their own constituency or district - Cutajar

Cutajar, who hails from Gozo, has been involved in the Labour Party from a young age and was a member of the local party committee and local council in her village. She also served as president of the Regional Committee for Gozo and was an executive member of Nisa Laburisti (Labour Women).

Cutajar was elected to the European Parliament in 2019, serving a full five-year term until she decided not to run again.

Former party CEO Gino Cauchi said he too has been approached by delegates and others to run for the post. However, he has not made a decision yet, adding: “I am still listening.”

Cauchi was elected MP in 2008 after Karl Chircop passed away. A former journalist and broadcaster at TVM, he joined One Productions, Labour’s media arm, as head of news in 2000, taking over sales and marketing responsibilities five years later.

He previously served as a member of Labour’s youth section in Santa Luċija and, in the late 1990s, was mayor of Pembroke.

Abela Baldacchino has voiced her belief that the next deputy leader for party affairs should be a woman.

She stopped short of confirming her candidacy while insisting she has years of experience in the party’s structures.

“At this stage, I will do what is in the best interest of the party.”

Abela Baldacchino has been active in the Labour Party ranks since the 1980s.

She occupied roles at committee level in Qrendi, was elected to her hometown’s local council and served as international secretary and president of Nisa Laburisti.

She also served on the EU’s Committee of the Regions and was vice president of the Association of Local Councillors.