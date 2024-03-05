The family of Pelin Kaya have said they hope her killer dies behind bars as he begins a 40-year sentence for murder.

Jeremie Camilleri, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday after he admitted deliberately mowing down the 30-year-old interior designer in his BMW as she walked home from celebrating her birthday on January 18th, 2023.

Her sister, Derya Kaya said the judicial process could not bring back Pelin but that the family were "exhausted" and now needed to grieve.

“Now my prayer, and that of my family is that he will die in prison. We will never hug or hold Pelin again, but he will continue to breathe,” she said.

Derya said that while she could not understand the court ruling, she could tell from Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera’s face that she was unhappy.

On handing down the judgment, Scerri Herrera said that in these serious circumstances, she believed that the punishment should be higher but that she could not jail him for life as the bill of indictment had not been issued yet.

Camilleri admitted murder last month after a plea agreement with all parties, including the victim's family.

Derya said she fears that once Camilleri is out of prison, he will hurt more people.

“It is the same situation in our country I know. But the Maltese people will continue to feed him in prison through their taxes, while we will never see Pelin again,” she said.

Carrying a ring with a portrait of Pelin and her initials engraved on it as well as a necklace with a piece of her sister's hair, Derya said she felt her sister was "always with me".

“I hope she (Pelin) is happy where she is. She is always with me, and I am sure she can feel that I am exhausted.”

Pelin's uncle Aykan Ceylan also spoke to Times of Malta outside court.

“Nothing will bring Pelin back,” he said.

“Today is the end of the process, and while she will never come back, this sentence makes our souls and hearts lighter," he added.

Pelin’s mother Çiçek Kaya, her older sisters, including Derya, her uncle, aunts, and friends were present for the sentencing hearing.

Following the sentencing hearing, the family wept and embraced each other outside the Valletta law court.

Standing by his son-in-law, Hasan Ulusoy, who translated, Aykan said the family was not looking for revenge but just wanted justice.

“We have been to Malta many times, and each time was very difficult and painful,” he said.

“Pelin’s parents are not okay. We, the relatives, are trying our best to be okay, to be strong for her parents. We know nothing will bring Pelin back, but the end of this process makes our feelings a bit better, our souls and hearts a bit lighter.”

He said the next step is to continue supporting the family.

“We will be there to help them grieve and heal.”

He said the family were grateful for the Maltese community, the Turkish Embassy, their lawyers, and the journalists who supported them.

“It was the power of the community’s support that kept us going, so thank you.”

A Women's Day reception will be held at the Turkish Embassy in memory of Pelin later on Tuesday.

European President Roberta Metsola was one of the first to react to Camilleri’s sentence.

“Justice would mean Pelin Kaya being with us today,” she wrote.

“Today, as the news focuses on her killer and his sentence, please remember her.”

The court previously heard that Pelin and Camilleri were not known to each other and had never met before the attack.

Camilleri later told the police that he “wanted to be famous” and that he was “a psychopath and proud”.