The man who admitted murdering Turkish interior designer Pelin Kaya has been sentenced to 40 years in jail.

Jeremie Camilleri, 34, a Maltese-French national who lives in Lija, pleaded guilty in court last month.

Camilleri smashed into the 30-year-old with his BMW car as she walked home along Testaferrata Street, Gżira shortly after celebrating her birthday on 18 January 2023.

Eyewitnesses described how he then emerged from the wrecked vehicle, picked up stones and flung them at his victim's body. He attacked others nearby, resisted arrest and had to be tasered.

Jeremie Camilleri pleaded guilty to Pelin Kaya's murder. Photo: Facebook

Pelin's death caused widespread shock, prompting vigils in Malta and a show of support for her family.

'Violent personality'

Madam Justice Consuelo Herrera said Camilleri had a "violent personality" and did not learn from previous convictions that involved suspended jail terms.

"Not only did he drive onto the victim and kill her but, then threw stones at her. After that he assaulted others in the area. This is not acceptable in this society," she said.

"This behaviour has to be condemned in the most severe way. The victim was killed while walking on a pavement."

Consuelo Herrera said that in these serious circumstances she believes that the punishment should be higher but that she could not jail him for life as the bill of indictment had not been issued yet.

She jailed him for 40 years and handed him a €5,000 fine and some €20,000 in court expenses.

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt and flanked by prison security guards Camilleri remained calm as his sentence was handed down to him through an English translator.

Pelin's family, her sister Derya, her mother, her uncle, aunts and friends were present for the sentencing hearing.

Camilleri initially pleaded not guilty to her murder but changed his plea last week, with defence lawyers telling the court that they had reached an agreement with all parties, including the victim's family.

On handing down judgment, Consuelo Herrera noted that he admitted to the charges and that he was cautioned about the consequences of his plea.

She made reference to the joint application filed by the Attorney General and the defence lawyers in which they asked for a 37 year jail term and fine of €2,000.

In light of his she declared him guilty of all the charges he admitted to andnoted that he filed an early guilty plea before the bill of indictment but a year after the incident.

Relatives of Pelin Kaya outside court before the sentencing of Jeremie Camilleri. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The court previously heard that Pelin and Camilleri were not known to each other and had never met before the attack.

Camilleri later told the police that he “wanted to be famous” and that he was “a psychopath and proud”.

Blood tests showed that he was drunk and high on cocaine at the time of the crime. Officers also found cocaine in his vehicle.